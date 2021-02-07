Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.