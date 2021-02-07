Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Prologis by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,246,000 after buying an additional 114,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.