Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.32 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.20. 1,062,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

