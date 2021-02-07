ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 7,934.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,353 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $392,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 103.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $496,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.56 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.