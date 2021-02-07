ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Trading Up 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $75.31. 5,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYM)

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

