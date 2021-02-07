ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.76

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and traded as high as $107.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 72,544 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 419,904.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

