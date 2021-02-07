ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Position Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

