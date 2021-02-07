ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.65

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

