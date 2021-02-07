Prosus’ (PROSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ING Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Prosus has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.44.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

