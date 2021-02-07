Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,904. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

