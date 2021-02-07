Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PRTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 425,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

