Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 5.6%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.04. 763,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 961,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442 over the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 233,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

