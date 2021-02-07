Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Issued By DA Davidson

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.10.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

