Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock opened at C$26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$27.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.89.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

