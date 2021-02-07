Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Issued By Piper Sandler

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

