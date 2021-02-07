Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $1,076,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,793. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

