Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issued By Northcoast Research

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ScanSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.