Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

APAM opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

