Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

