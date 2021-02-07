Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

