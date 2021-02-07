Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted by Analyst

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GAIN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

