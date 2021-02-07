QASH Trading Down 5.2% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $290,885.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01074414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.27 or 0.06149786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031114 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

