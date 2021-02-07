QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after acquiring an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.