Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

