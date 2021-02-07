Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 374 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.