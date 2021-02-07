Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.