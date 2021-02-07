Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

