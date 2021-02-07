Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $306,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

