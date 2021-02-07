Quiztok (QTCON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $1.66 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004051 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

