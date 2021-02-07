RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. RadNet reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $993.48 million, a PE ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

