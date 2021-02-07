RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.85 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00231759 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073214 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,796,359 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.