Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $9.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

