Raymond James Increases NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $50.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTGR. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NTGR stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $30,130.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,378 shares of company stock worth $6,339,166. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

