Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,207 shares of company stock worth $8,773,214 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $109.41. 549,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,362. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

