Raymond James Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $181.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $188.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

