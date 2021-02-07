RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RICK opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

