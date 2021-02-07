Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625,528 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

