Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. Also, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. High costs continue to weigh on margin expansion. It estimates future additional pretax mortality claim costs in the range of $400 million to $600 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

