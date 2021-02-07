Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RGA opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

