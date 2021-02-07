Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $13.31. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 55,941 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

