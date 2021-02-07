Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,500. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.