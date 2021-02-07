Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) PT Raised to GBX 6,600 at Berenberg Bank

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

LON:RSW opened at GBX 6,155 ($80.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,938.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,488.68. Renishaw plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,375 ($83.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,387.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

