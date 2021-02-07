Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NYSE RFP opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.54 million, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

