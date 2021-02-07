Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.