Reviewing Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) & Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aytu BioScience and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience $27.63 million 3.86 -$13.62 million N/A N/A Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.83 million ($2.05) -6.14

Aytu BioScience has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Aytu BioScience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu BioScience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioScience and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience -32.73% -25.20% -13.80% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -73.73% -52.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aytu BioScience and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Aytu BioScience currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 63.24%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Aytu BioScience.

Summary

Aytu BioScience beats Aldeyra Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

