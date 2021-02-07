Reviewing MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% L3Harris Technologies 7.18% 11.29% 6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and L3Harris Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.68 -$11.29 million N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $12.86 billion 2.99 $1.33 billion $10.08 18.14

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MIND Technology and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 0 2 15 0 2.88

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $229.53, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates maritime integrated command, control, communications, computers, and cyber ISR systems for maritime platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; power and ship control systems; and other electronic and electrical products and systems, as well as designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared sensors and surveillance, and targeting systems. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; and avionics and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical radio communications, SATCOM terminals, and battlefield management networks; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, as well as ground stations and transportable tactical SATCOM systems; helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems; and radios, systems applications, and equipment for public safety and professional communications. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; security, detection, and other commercial aviation products; commercial and military pilot training solutions; and mission networks for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

