RFG Advisory LLC Buys 20,641 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.