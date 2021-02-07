RFG Advisory LLC Sells 16,737 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

