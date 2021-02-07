RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get RH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

RH stock opened at $486.93 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.