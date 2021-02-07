Richard J. Meelia Sells 10,353 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

